5 New Haven Police Officers Charged After Man Was Injured While in Custody

Criminal charges have been brought against five New Haven police officers after a man was seriously injured while in police custody in June.

New Haven Police said Richard “Randy” Cox was in the back of a police van on June 19 for processing on a weapons charge when the driver stopped suddenly to avoid an accident and Cox went headfirst into the wall of the van.

Officials also released videos that show Cox was dragged by officers at the detention center while waiting for paramedics to arrive.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said the New Haven State’s Attorney decided to bring criminal charges against the officers. State police issued the warrants on Monday.

State police said Officer Oscar Diaz, 54; Officer Ronald Pressley, 56; Officer Jocelyn Lavandier, 35; Officer Luis Rivera, 40; and Sgt. Betsy Segui, 40, turned themselves in to State Police Troop F – Westbrook Monday.

The charges include reckless endangerment in the second degree and cruelty to persons.

The arrest warrant applications state that Officer Diaz was assigned to drive the prisoner transport van, which did not have seat belts and instead the van had straps attached to metal seats, which prisoners are told to hold on to.

The arrest warrant application says Cox was handcuffed with his hands behind his back.

The five officers involved had been placed on leave amid a state police investigation and they remain on paid administrative leave.

All five officers posted $25,000 bond and are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 8.

New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said he respects the decision by the state’s attorney and the internal affairs investigation will resume.

Cox’s family said he is paralyzed from the chest down.

In September, attorneys representing Cox filed a federal lawsuit for $100 million against the five officers involved in the incident and the City of New Haven.