new haven

5 New Haven Police Officers Charged After Man Was Injured While in Custody

New Haven City Hall
NBC Connecticut

Criminal charges have been brought against five New Haven police officers after a man was seriously injured while in police custody in June.

New Haven Police said Richard “Randy” Cox was in the back of a police van on June 19 for processing on a weapons charge when the driver stopped suddenly to avoid an accident and Cox went headfirst into the wall of the van.

Officials also released videos that show Cox was dragged by officers at the detention center while waiting for paramedics to arrive.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said the New Haven State’s Attorney decided to bring criminal charges against the officers. State police issued the warrants on Monday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

State police said Officer Oscar Diaz, 54; Officer Ronald Pressley, 56; Officer Jocelyn Lavandier, 35; Officer Luis Rivera, 40; and Sgt. Betsy Segui, 40, turned themselves in to State Police Troop F – Westbrook Monday.

The charges include reckless endangerment in the second degree and cruelty to persons.

The arrest warrant applications state that Officer Diaz was assigned to drive the prisoner transport van, which did not have seat belts and instead the van had straps attached to metal seats, which prisoners are told to hold on to.

Local

Norwich 2 hours ago

Parents Hold Down Intruder Until Police Arrive After Home Invasion in Norwich

Ned Lamont 4 hours ago

Conn. Gas Tax Holiday to Continue Until January 1

The arrest warrant application says Cox was handcuffed with his hands behind his back.

The five officers involved had been placed on leave amid a state police investigation and they remain on paid administrative leave.

All five officers posted $25,000 bond and are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 8.

New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said he respects the decision by the state’s attorney and the internal affairs investigation will resume.

Cox’s family said he is paralyzed from the chest down.

In September, attorneys representing Cox filed a federal lawsuit for $100 million against the five officers involved in the incident and the City of New Haven.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

new haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us