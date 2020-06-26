recreation

MDC Extending Hours at Recreation Areas

NBC Connecticut

The Metropolitan District announced Friday that it will be extending open hours at the West Hartford Reservoirs and Reservoir #6 in Bloomfield after reducing them back in March due to the coronavirus.

The recreation areas have had reduced hours, closing at 4 p.m. Starting Monday, June 29, vehicles will be allowed to enter parking lots until 6 p.m., and visitors will be able to use the areas until dusk.

MDC reminded users that they will close parking lots if they reach capacity. There are signs at each location indicating the status of the lots.

