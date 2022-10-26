MDC to Test Flood Warning Sirens Wednesday

The Metropolitan District is going to be testing its flood warning notification sirens Wednesday at the Goodwin Dam Hydroelectric Powerhouse in West Hartland and adjacent to the Grange Hall in the Riverton section of Barkhamsted.

The tests will be at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and are not expected to last for more than five minutes. The MDC said the noise from the sirens will affect the communities of West Hartland, Colebrook, Riverton and part of Barkhamsted.

Residents will hear a voice message that says, “The following warning tones are a test of the Goodwin Dam to Riverton Evacuation Siren System. In the event of an emergency situation at the Goodwin Dam, the following alarm tone would be sounded. This is only a test. This is only a test.”

The test will end with the message that says, “This announcement concludes the testing of the Goodwin Dam to Riverton Evacuation Siren System. This was only a test. This was only a test.”

The MDC said the tests are part of the MDC’s Goodwin Dam Emergency Action Plan and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission requires them for all hydroelectric power facilities.

Local emergency response agency officials have been notified.