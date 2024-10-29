MDC to test Goodwin Dam flood warning notification sirens Tuesday

The Metropolitan District plans to test flood warning notification sirens at the Goodwin Dam Hydroelectric Powerhouse in West Hartland and near the Grange Hall in the Riverton section of Barkhamsted on Tuesday.

The tests are planned for 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The MDC said this would affect West Hartland, Colebrook, Riverton and part of Barkhamsted.

The tests will begin with a voice message broadcast through the warning notification sound system stating, “The following warning tones are a test of the Goodwin Dam to Riverton Evacuation Siren System. In the event of an emergency situation at the Goodwin Dam, the following alarm tone would be sounded. This is only a test. This is only a test.”

The MDC said several soundings might be necessary and each test is anticipated to last no longer than five minutes.

The test will end with the message, “This announcement concludes the testing of the Goodwin Dam to Riverton Evacuation Siren System. This was only a test. This was only a test.”

The MDC said the test are required by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for all hydroelectric power facilities.