MDC's Test Flood Warning Sirens to Go off Today

The Metropolitan District is warning residents of West Hartland, Colebrook, Riverton and Barkhamsted that you might hear flood warning notification sirens at the Goodwin Dam Hydroelectric Powerhouse in West Hartland, but they are just undergoing routine testing.

They will go off at 1 p.m. and again at 7 p.m.

Each test is expected to take no more than five minutes and start with this message: “The following warning tones are a test of the Goodwin Dam to Riverton Evacuation Siren System. In the event of an emergency situation at the Goodwin Dam, the following alarm tone would be sounded. This is only a test. This is only a test.”

The test will end with the message: “This announcement concludes the testing of the Goodwin Dam to Riverton Evacuation Siren System. This was only a test. This was only a test.”

The MDC said the tests are part of the MDC’s Goodwin Dam Emergency Action Plan and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission requires them for all hydroelectric power facilities.