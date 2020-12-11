Meaningful Christmas Display Draws Families to Plainville

Every year, cars full of Christmas revelers near and far make their way to see this house in Plainville for a light display spectacular like none other.

It’s an effort that’s been in the works all year long, thanks to Joshua Brunelle, the young man behind Joshua’s Christmas Display.

“The community loves it. With hard times now, brings some smiles to people’s faces” said Brunelle.

Brunelle’s front yard is filled with all things Christmas.

“There’s a lot of new decorations we have out there. We’ve got glow molds. We have our 20-foot mega tree. This year we dedicated the yard to put different scenes together. We have a reindeer scene. We’ve got Santa’s workshop,” he said while walking through the display that also includes tens of thousands of lights.

Visitors can pair the sights with a radio station to hear music matched to the display.

"Each light strand has to get programmed to a song,” said Brunelle.

While Joshua’s name is on the display, it’s all actually a tribute to his mother who passed away in 2011. She loved to decorate the family’s backyard for Christmas and Brunelle started doing this as a way to remember her.

“After she passed away I figured, why not bring it to the front yard and make the display bigger and show it to more people?”

Visitors can also drop off letters to Santa that will get a response returned, along with donations for the Plainville food pantry.

“Enjoy the show. Come by and see it, put some smiles on people’s faces, and if you can donate, that’s great. If you can't, come by and enjoy the lights and make sure to put some letters to Santa in the mailbox,” said Brunelle.

The lights will be on Sunday thru Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 5 to 10:30 p.m.