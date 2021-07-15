Bradley International Airport

Mechanical Issue Led to Early Morning Fire Alarm at Bradley Airport

Bradley Airport
Connecticut Airport Authority

A fire alarm went off at Bradley International Airport early Thursday morning and some employees and passengers had to leave a terminal as a precaution.

Officials from the Connecticut Airport Authority said a fire alarm in Terminal A went off around 2:18 a.m. and some employees and a small number of passengers were asked to exit the terminal building as a precaution.

The fire alarm went off due to a mechanical issue in a nearby building and terminal operations returned to normal, according to the Connecticut Airport Authority.

