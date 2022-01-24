Bridgeport

Medical Examiner Releases Cause of Death for Lauren Smith-Fields

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released the cause and manner of death for Lauren Smith-Fields, who was found dead inside her Bridgeport apartment last month.

The OCME said she died of "acute intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl, promethazine, hydroxyzine, and alcohol." Her death is being ruled an accident.

Before her death, Lauren was a student at Norwalk Community College and had her own business. The family tells NBC Connecticut they are now left with the memories of Lauren more than a month after she died.

Her family is outraged and disgusted at how they say the Bridgeport Police Department has handled the investigation.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim said the city's Office of Internal Affairs will conduct a "full and fair investigation" into the handling of her death.

"Sensitivity and care is of utmost importance when working with the family of a victim. There is no tolerance for anything less than respect and sensitivity for family members and their loss," Ganim said in a statement.

Ganim also announced that he will work with the Chief of Police to make changes to the police department's policies and practices when it comes to notifying family members of a death.

"I support and add my voice to the family, community, and elected officials who are calling for state legislation on this issue," Ganim said.

