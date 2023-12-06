Medical Examiner says child who died after Cromwell crash was killed

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said a child that died following a crash and search along Route 9 in Cromwell in September was killed.

State police responded to the report of a crash on Route 9 South in Cromwell near Exit 25 around 5:20 p.m. on Sept. 11. When they arrived, they found one of the vehicles involved was unoccupied, according to state police.

Witnesses told troopers a woman got out of the vehicle with a young child and went down an embankment next to Route 9 North.

The Chief Medical Examiner's Office has determined that the child, identified as 2-year-old Deroyal Miller, was killed and died by drowning.

After two hours of searching, first responders spotted a woman walking along Route 9 North who matched the witness description of the driver of the unoccupied vehicle. A short time later, first responders found an unresponsive child in a rocky area of the Connecticut River, according to state police.

The child was rushed to the hospital but was later pronounced dead just before 9:30 p.m.

State police did not say how the woman and child are related. The investigation remains ongoing.