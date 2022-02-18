Medical Marijuana Program Patients May Access Higher Doses

The Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) Drug Control Division's Medical Marijuana Program has increased monthly allotments for medical marijuana patients from 3.0 ounces to 3.5 ounces, according to a press release.

The increase stems from the department's evaluation of the current medical marijuana market, and is an effort to provide patients with greater access to medication for their conditions, the release states.

The DCP said patients will also be limited to buying 2.5 ounces per transaction, but will be able to purchase a total of 3.5 ounces each month.

According to the DCP, no action is required by certifying practitioners for qualifying patients to receive the increased amount. Those that do qualify will automatically have their allotment increased to 3.5 ounces

The DCP stated in the release that it will continue to evaluate the medical marijuana market to determine if additional increases to patient allotments are necessary and will not lead to supply shortages.

For more information about the Medical Marijuana Program visit www.ct.gov/dcp/mmp.

More information about adult- use cannabis can be found here.