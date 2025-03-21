Medical students at Quinnipiac University celebrate Match Day

Students of Quinnipiac University’s Frank H. Netter School of Medicine celebrated Match Day on Friday.

Match Day is the day when students find out where they will complete their residencies as part of their medical journey.

This year, there were more than 80 students, including 27 from Connecticut.

Frank Tavarez-Mora was one of the many graduate students.

He anxiously waited alongside his significant other and family to receive the envelope that would determine his future.

He shared some of what pushed him into the medical field.

“My experiences of being a patient myself at times made me more interested in being able to give back to others,” Tavarez-Mora said.

At noon, students were invited to open their envelopes and Tavarez-Mora beamed with joy as his envelope read Yale New Haven Hospital.

Tavarez-Mora, who will be specializing in anesthesiology, was overwhelmed with joy.

“Definitely feeling even more excited, I get to stay at home, here in CT, close to my support system," he said.

Meantime, friends Marina Carro and Anna Maloney shared how getting through medical school has bonded them for life.

“There’s a lot of trials and tribulations, so its something that you kind of all together, you all understand and you're all their to pick each other up along the way, so now we’re in it for life."

Phil Boiselle, MD Dean of the Frank H. Netter School of Medicine, said Match Day is a pivotal day for medical students.

Dean Boiselle went on to say how proud he was of this particular class, as they will help address the shortage in primary care physicians.

“Four out of every 10 of our students, entering primary care specialists including pediatrics, family medicine and internal medicine,” Boiselle said.