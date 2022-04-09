Medical Supplies Being Collected in Middletown for First Responders in Ukraine

Several businesses and organizations in Middletown are sponsoring a medical equipment drive that supports first responders in the Ukraine this weekend.

The donations will support multiple fire services and emergency responders on the frontlines in the Ukraine.

Items that are being collected include pain relievers, backpacks, bandages, first aid kits, medical gloves, antibiotic ointment, water-gel burn aid, compression bandages, medical adhesive tape, eye wash, CPR masks and safety glasses.

The event is on Saturday and Sunday at the South Fire District Firehouse on Randolph Road from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.