Medics treating person found during fire in Bridgeport

One person was found in a burning building in Bridgeport on Tuesday morning and the patient is being treated, according to officials.

Emergency crews received several calls around 11 a.m. about smoke coming from the 700th block of Palisade Avenue and firefighters found heavy smoke coming from a unit.

Once inside, firefighters found one person in the unit and medics treated the person.

No additional information is known about the person’s condition.

