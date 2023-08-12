You can meet adoptable dogs at the farmer's market in West Hartford on Sunday!

Dog Star Rescue is bringing adoptable dogs to Blue Back Square's farmer's market from 10 a.m. to noon.

If you are interested, you are asked to submit an adoption application before you arrive. You can find the application here.

Anyone who submits an application and doesn't hear back from Dog Star Rescue is encouraged to check their spam folder.

All of the adoptable dogs can be found here.