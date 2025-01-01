New Year

Meet first babies of 2025 in Connecticut

Left: Irmaris and Dibamny Robles, of New Haven, with daughter, Rebecca. Right: Judith Marrero, of Bridgeport, with her baby girl, Phoniex.
Yale New haven Hospital and Bridgeport Hospital

The new year brought new bundles of joy for some Connecticut families.  

Irmaris and Dibamny Robles, of New Haven, welcomed their daughter, Rebecca, at 12:53 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Irmaris and Dibamny Robles of New Haven welcomed their daughter Rebecca. Photo courtesy of Yale New Haven Hospital.

Rebecca was born at Yale New Haven Hospital, weighing in at 6 pounds, 6 ounces.

This is the couple’s fourth child – and she joins her three sisters.

Judith Marrero, of Bridgeport, welcomed her baby girl, Phoniex, at 2:33 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Judith Marrero and her baby girl, Phoniex - photo courtesy of Bridgeport Hospital

Phoniex was the first baby of the year born at Bridgeport Hospital.

She weighs 8 pounds, 3 ounces and is 22 inches long.

She joins siblings 5-year-old Nikolai and 4-year-old Blanca.

Andrjana and Nikola Milosavljevic welcomed their newborn son at Hartford Hospital on Wednesday morning.

Aleksej was born at 5 a.m., arriving two days early and weighing in at 6 pounds, 10 ounces.

“He is already awake like a big man,” his mom,  Andrjana, said.

The couple said it wasn’t quite the normal New Year’s Eve party they are used to, but that was OK.

“We are blessed, what we can say? We don’t have a new year in the way we want because we were a little bit busy, but absolutely blessed,” dad, Nikola, said.

Aleksej is one of four New Year’s day babies to be born at Hartford Hospital. His mom said it was special, like a New Year’s miracle.

Aleksej has a big brother at home waiting for him.

