Mega Millions Players in Hartford Prepare for Massive Final 2022 Drawing

A ton of cash is up for grabs in the last Mega Millions drawing of the year.

As of Friday morning, the jackpot prize was $640 million, the largest Mega Millions prize offered in a final week of any year.

According to CT Lottery, the odds of taking home the Jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350. It may be tough to beat but better to try, some say.

"Oh, I'm playing. I do not hesitate to play Mega Millions," said Tony Rivera, of Hartford.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

One lucky winner or winners who would shared the prize could walk away with a giant stack of cash. According to the Mega Millions website, the most recent win happened on Oct. 14. A $502 million jackpot prize was split between winners in California and Florida.

"This is big, you know," said Kevin Done, of Hartford. "Who doesn't want to take a shot at it? It would give me the opportunity to help a lot and extend my gratitude all over the world."

It's also an opportunity for players to reflect especially as 2022 comes to an end. In Hartford Friday morning, many were in good spirits.

Rivera works for the city of Hartford and says if he won, he'd give a good portion away to the community.

"It would definitely give me the extra push to put the money where it's most needed -- children's hospitals, children with cancer, folks in the elder homes," said Rivera.

Another player said he would also lend a helping hand.

"I would help everybody. Charities everywhere, families, the homeless, the sick. You got to do that because you're blessed," said Richard Hines, of Hartford.

The last drawing of 2022 is Friday, Dec 30 at 11 p.m.