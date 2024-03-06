Mega Millions ticket in Connecticut won $20,000

No one won the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, but there was a $20,000 winner in Connecticut.
The winning numbers were 2-49-50-61-70 and the Megaball was 14. The Megaplier was X2.
The $20,000 winning ticket matched four numbers and the Megaball. It also had the Megaplier. No information was immediately available on where the ticket was sold.
There were $1 million winners in California and Michigan.
Four tickets nationwide won $20,000 and there were 23 $10,000 winners.
The next drawing will be on Friday.
The jackpot is $687 million and the cash option is $332.3 million. It will be the sixth highest Mega Million jackpot in history.
Top 10 Mega Millions Jackpots
- $1.602 billion - one winning ticket in Florida on Aug. 8, 2023
- $1.537 billion - one winning ticket in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018
- $1.348 billion - one winning ticket in Maine on Jan. 13, 2023
- $1.337 billion - one winning ticket in Illinois on July 29, 2022
- $1.05 billion - one winning ticket in Michigan on Jan. 22, 2021
- $687 million - TBD
- $656 million – three winning tickets in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland on March 30, 2012
- $648 million – two winning tickets in California and Georgia on Dec. 17, 2013
- $543 million – one winning ticket in California on July 24, 2018
- $536 million – one winning ticket in Indiana on July 8, 2016