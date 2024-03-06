Mega Millions ticket in Connecticut won $20,000

No one won the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, but there was a $20,000 winner in Connecticut.

The winning numbers were 2-49-50-61-70 and the Megaball was 14. The Megaplier was X2.

The $20,000 winning ticket matched four numbers and the Megaball. It also had the Megaplier. No information was immediately available on where the ticket was sold.

There were $1 million winners in California and Michigan.

Four tickets nationwide won $20,000 and there were 23 $10,000 winners.

The next drawing will be on Friday.

The jackpot is $687 million and the cash option is $332.3 million. It will be the sixth highest Mega Million jackpot in history.

Top 10 Mega Millions Jackpots