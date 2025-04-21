CT Lottery

Mega Millions ticket sold in Connecticut won $30,000

Connecticut Mega Millions slips
NBC Connecticut

A Mega Millions ticket sold in Connecticut won $30,000 on Friday night, according to the CT Lottery website.

The winning numbers were 5-13-15-17-28 and the Mega Ball was 1.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The ticket that won $30,000 matched four numbers and the Mega Ball and it had a megaplier.

No information has been released on where the ticket was sold.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The one ticket that won the $112 million Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Ohio.

The next drawing will be on Tuesday and the estimated jackpot is $50 million.

Lottery Apr 7

Will new Mega Million odds make you a jackpot winner? Don't get your hopes up

Lottery Apr 4

Mega Millions tickets will more than double in price after Friday

CT Lottery Feb 26

Mega Millions ticket sold in Connecticut won $10,000

This article tagged under:

CT Lottery
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us