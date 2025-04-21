A Mega Millions ticket sold in Connecticut won $30,000 on Friday night, according to the CT Lottery website.

The winning numbers were 5-13-15-17-28 and the Mega Ball was 1.

The ticket that won $30,000 matched four numbers and the Mega Ball and it had a megaplier.

No information has been released on where the ticket was sold.

The one ticket that won the $112 million Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Ohio.

The next drawing will be on Tuesday and the estimated jackpot is $50 million.