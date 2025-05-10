A Mega Millions ticket sold in Connecticut won $30,000 on Friday night, according to the CT Lottery website.

The winning numbers were 9-10-12-48-60 and the Mega Ball was 16.

The ticket that won $30,000 matched four numbers and the Mega Ball and it had a 3x megaplier.

There was no immediate information on where the ticket was sold.

No one won Friday's jackpot.

The next drawing will be on Tuesday and the estimated jackpot is $110 million.