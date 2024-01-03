Mega Millions ticket sold in CT won $2 million

Someone who played Mega Millions in Connecticut on Tuesday night is a millionaire.

One ticket sold in the state won $2 million.

The winning numbers on Tuesday night were 3-18-27-29-64. The Mega Ball was 1 and the Megaplier was X2.

The $2 million winner matched five numbers, but not the Mega Ball, and had the Megaplier.

No information is available on where the ticket was sold.

The next drawing will be on Friday night and the estimated jackpot is $140 million. The cash option is $68.8 million.

There were two $2 million winners nationwide and the other was in Texas. There were also $1 million winners in Arizona and California.

This is the second ticket to win at least $1 million in the new year.

On Monday, someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Connecticut won $1 million.