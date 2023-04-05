mega millions

Mega Millions Ticket Sold in CT Won $30,000; Jackpot Jumps to $414 Million

One Mega Millions ticket sold in Connecticut won $30,000 Tuesday night.

The winning numbers were 1-37-45-62-64 and the Mega Ball was 4.

It’s not clear where the winning ticket was sold. The winner matched four numbers as well as the Mega Ball and had Megaplier, which was x3.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night is now estimated at $414 million.

This is the first time in almost three months and the 19th time in the 21-year history of the Mega Millions that the jackpot has surpassed $400 million, according to Mega Millions.

The drawing happens at 11 p.m. Friday.

