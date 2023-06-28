A Mega Millions ticket sold in Connecticut won $40,000 Tuesday night.

The winning numbers 8-34-35-41-52 and the Mega Ball was 12.

The megaplier was X4.

The $40,000 winning ticket sold in Connecticut matched four numbers and the Mega Ball and had the multiplier.

No information was immediately available on where it was sold.

This was the second large Mega Ball win in the state in less than a week. One ticket sold in Connecticut won $10,000 on Friday.

The next drawing is Friday and the estimated jackpot is $368 million, which has a cash option of $193.4 million.