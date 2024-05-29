Mega millions

$50,000 Mega Millions winner in Connecticut

There was a $50,000 Mega Millions winner in Connecticut on Tuesday night.

The winning numbers were 12-18-48-57-62 and the Mega Ball was 4. The Megaplier was X5.

The $50,000 winner in Connecticut matched four numbers and the MegaBall and had the Megaplier, according to Connecticut Lottery.

This was one of only two $50,000 winners in the country, according to the Mega Millions website.

No information was immediately available on where the ticket was sold.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be on Friday night and the estimated jackpot is $522 million.

