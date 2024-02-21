mega millions

Winning $20,000 Mega Millions ticket sold in Connecticut

There was a $20,000 Mega Millions winner in Connecticut on Tuesday night.

The winning numbers were 5-45-55-58-68 and the Mega Ball was 7. Megaplier was x2.

The $20,000 winning ticket matched four numbers and the Mega Ball and had the Megaplier.

It’s not yet clear where the ticket was sold.

The next Mega Millions drawing is on Friday.

No one won the jackpot, so it is up to $525 million. The cash option is $247.1 million.

