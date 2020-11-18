coronavirus in connecticut

Member of Gov. Lamont's Security Detail Tests Positive for COVID-19

A member of Gov. Ned Lamont's security detail tested positive for COVID-19, the governor's chief of staff announced Wednesday evening.

According to a statement from Paul Mounds, the test results came back today.

"The member of the security detail has immediately entered self-isolation," Mounds said. "Governor Lamont remains in self-quarantine at his private residence following exposure to a member of his senior staff last week. There are no other positive test results to report from the Governor’s Office.”

On Friday, the governor's office announced that his communications director, Max Reiss, had tested positive and as a result, the governor would self-quarantine.

An ICU travel nurse battling COVID-19 on the frontlines in Michigan says she and her co-workers are watching people who didn't believe in the virus and failed to take precautions die every day. Lydia Mobley joined LX News to share her grim experience and send a warning to families planning to gather for the holidays.

