Member of Gov. Lamont's Security Detail Tests Positive for COVID-19

A member of Gov. Ned Lamont's security detail tested positive for COVID-19, the governor's chief of staff announced Wednesday evening.
According to a statement from Paul Mounds, the test results came back today.
"The member of the security detail has immediately entered self-isolation," Mounds said. "Governor Lamont remains in self-quarantine at his private residence following exposure to a member of his senior staff last week. There are no other positive test results to report from the Governor’s Office.”
On Friday, the governor's office announced that his communications director, Max Reiss, had tested positive and as a result, the governor would self-quarantine.