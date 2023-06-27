Member of Yale community hospitalized after assault, attempted robbery

Three teens assaulted a member of the Yale community during an attempted robbery in New Haven Monday night and the victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries, according to Yale University police.

Yale police said the teens confronted the victim at Grove Street and Temple Street just after 10:30 p.m. Monday, demanded money and hit him on the head, according to Yale police.

The victim’s head and hand were injured and he was taken to the hospital.

The teens are young men who appeared to be between 15 and 18 years old, Yale police said. One was wearing a red hoodie, another was wearing a black T-shirt with white lettering and the third was on a bicycle.

They headed down Temple Street toward the Green, according to Yale police.

The Yale police department is investigating.