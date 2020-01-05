Members of Connecticut National Guard Welcomed Home in Windsor Locks

The Connecticut National Guard held a ceremony at the Bradley Air National Guard Base to officially welcome back members of the 103rd Airlift Wing.

They've been home since November, but were officially welcomed home in Windsor Locks on Saturday.

The airmen were deployed to the Middle East and were essential in helping deliver supplies and escorting troops throughout the region.

"To deploy and come home right before the holidays was quite special for every member and their families, no doubt. But in doing so, it comes with the understanding that there were other folks that replaced us down range that were there during the holidays and still there right now so they're in our hearts and in our minds," said Lt. Col. Neal Byrne.

We want to thank all of our troops for their service.