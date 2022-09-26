Members of Temple Beth Hillel Celebrate Rosh Hashanah Through Tashlich Ritual

Monday marked the first full day of Rosh Hashanah and in South Windsor, members of Temple Beth Hillel gathered at Vintons Millpond to celebrate the start of the Jewish New Year.

The group, led by Rabbi Jeffrey Glickman and Cantor Scott Harris, took part in singing, prayer and ritual in what Glickman described as a day of "coming home" for all involved.

Members of the community capped Monday’s celebration through a ritual known as Tashlich, where bread crumbs were tossed into the water as a way to symbolize the casting away of sins from the past year.

“We reach into our pockets and take a little bit of lint, a little bit of bread and we try to be rid of it,” Glickman said. “We try to be through with it, so when we take this ‘backpack’ and put it back on, we can start the New Year.”

Glickman said they’ll focus on themes of renewal and togetherness throughout the week until Yom Kippur on Oct. 5.