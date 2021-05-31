Memorial Day Ceremonies Across CT Honor Those Who Paid the Ultimate Sacrifice

People across Connecticut are pausing on this Memorial Day to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

In Plainville, Jaylen Thigpen played “Taps” at Memorial Day ceremonies held across town, something he has done for more than five years now.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“It gives me a sense of happiness just to know that I’m able to play the song in memorial of all these people who have laid their lives for us,” Thigpen said.

“It’s nice to be able to know I’m doing something good and playing a part in something bigger than me,” he said.

Veterans and community members visited cemeteries in town, laid wreaths and paid tribute to all of the men and women who died serving our country.

“Most of us are veterans and we honor the veterans who have passed away,” David Dudek, chairman of the Memorial Day Association, said.

The ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park ended with a reading of “What Does Memorial Day Mean To Me” by the student essay winners from each elementary and middle school.

Air Force veteran Jody Autunno attended the Memorial Day services for the first time and brought his daughter and her friend.

“Just that they see what it is, that we’re commemorating and why they are here,” he said.

Volunteers placed American flags at headstones of veterans who died serving the United States and several towns are holding ceremonies or parades.