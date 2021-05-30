Memorial Day Parade in Orange Canceled Due to Weather

This year's Memorial Day Parade in Orange is canceled due to the weather and this is the second year in a row the parade won't wind down the street.

Earlier Sunday morning, the decision was made to cancel the parade.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Organizers say the parade isn't just an event, it is a part of the community's history dating back to the early 1900s with floats, bands and a spectacle to honor those who lost their lives fighting on behalf of our country.

Now the team said the cancellation is even more sad as this will be the second year in a row that the parade won't wind its way down the street. This year it is due to weather and last year it was due to COVID-19.

"Everyone was very excited that we were going forward with the parade after the pandemic. Everyone has been cooped up inside for so long so it’s very disappointing that we are canceling," said Chair of Orange Memorial Day Parade Kellie Martino.

Even though the day isn't going as planned, organizers still want people to remember this message:

"Without our veterans, we wouldn’t have our freedoms, you know. You should still honor the day and the people who paid the ultimate sacrifice," added Martino.

A ceremony to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice took place at the High Plains Community Center on Sunday morning.