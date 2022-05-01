Memorial Grows in Branford Where 3 Young People Died in Car Crash

Community members are remembering three young people who died in a car crash in Branford.

"Out of all people, like, why does it have to be one of the best people I’ve ever met?” said Jamie Wandell, friend of Megan Povilaitis.

On Sunday, people gathered by a makeshift memorial on Hosley Avenue. Friends and family paid their respects, including to Povilaitis.

“Warm, loving. She didn’t care who you were,” said Byron Aguayza, a friend of Povilaitis.

“She is incredibly smart and talented and she looks really cool with all of her pink hair. She’s never been shy of herself. She’s so incredibly confident and she inspired me to be confident and not care what anybody else thought of me,” said Wandell.

Authorities say the 17-year-old was the driver.

Police say the investigation shows the car was travelling at a high speed when it failed to follow a curve in the road.

Also killed was 19-year-old Anthony Dudchik and 22-year-old Robert Dudchik, sons of News 8 Capitol Report’s Tom Dudchik, the news station reported.

While some come out here to share memories, there are also calls for change when it comes to the condition of this road.

Hundreds have already signed an online petition urging Branford to make Hosley Avenue safer, including by re-paving it.

NBC Connecticut found this stretch does have a history of serious crashes in the past seven years.

For now, loved ones hope this tribute by the road grows with reminders of those who are gone.

“She’s just a beautiful person. Like how did I have to lose that?” said Wandell.