Memorial grows outside Hartford police department for fallen officer Robert “Bobby” Garten

Connecticut continues to mourn the loss of Hartford police officer Robert "Bobby" Garten.

The 34-year-old, who served the department for eight years, died in a crash Wednesday night while responding to a separate call. Now a memorial grows in front of Hartford police headquarters in his honor.

People stopped by Thursday and throughout the morning Friday to pay their respects and leave behind bouquets of flowers and handwritten notes.

During a news conference on Thursday, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said Officer Garten was a big fan of the Hartford Whalers. On Friday, a T-shirt with the hockey team's logo was placed on the cruiser.

A landscaper from West Hartford also brought dozens of flowers and plants for the memorial and also placed some at the crash site on Asylum Avenue at the intersection of Cogswell Street.

While he didn't want to speak on camera, he said he is devastated by this tragedy.

Other people said they're thinking of Officer Garten's family and his colleagues during this difficult time.

"Their job is to protect and serve, and in the line of duty, he just lost his life. That's why I'm sympathetic," said Terri Morrison, of Hartford.

"He was out doing what he does. I respect him for what he does and everything. It was just a tragic event right there. I have remorse for him, his family, and his loved (ones) and the other officers that are out here doing what they need to do to keep our community safe," said Wesley Gage of Hartford.

Police say Officer Garten was a passenger in a police cruiser that was hit by a speeding vehicle Wednesday night. The vehicle that hit the cruiser ran two red lights while fleeing from an unrelated traffic stop, police said.

The driver of the cruiser, Officer Brian Kearney, was taken to the hospital and remains in serious condition.

As the department processes this tragedy, people are coming together to show their support.

Police departments around the state are stepping in, providing peer support and comfort dogs for Hartford officers Friday and throughout the weekend.

Gov. Ned Lamont has directed flags to be lowered to half-staff.

Officer Garten's passing marks the first line of duty death for the Hartford Police Department in nearly 30 years.

Police said funeral arrangements have not yet been solidified.