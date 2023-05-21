Manchester

Memorial Held for Tow Truck Driver Hit and Killed One Year Ago

By Matt Austin

NBC Universal, Inc.

From around the state there was a show of support in remembrance of Chris Russell, a tow truck driver who was hit and killed one year ago.

“What you see tonight is a show of the person he was, all the support he did for the community and everyone trying to pay it back to him, said Harley Garcia of RTT LLC.

“The tow community is great. Like brothers and sisters all the time,” said Katie Napolitan, a former coworker of Russell.

Russell had just finished work when the 38-year-old stopped to help a driver on 91 in North Haven.

That’s when State Police say he was hit by another driver and killed.

“He was a really nice guy. Always ready to help the next person,” said Jordan Clarke, a former coworker of Russell.

Now police say the other driver, Luis Resto, is facing charges including manslaughter.

And in Manchester the memorial for Russell was even bigger than the one from a year ago, which means a lot especially for his mom.

“If they weren’t throwing this I’d be sitting at home on the couch crying like a cow who lost her calf and instead I’m here hearing stories about him and we’re just celebrating his kindness,” said Lisa Wroniak, mother of Russell.

This event also served another purpose by hoping to send a message to those out on the road.

“Be vigilant if you see emergency lights from anyone, from first responders but also especially tow truck drivers,” said Clarke.

The tow community is reminding drivers to be cautious when passing those working on the highway.

“They are doing a service and they want to get home to their families just like you want to get home to yours. So please slow down, please move over, please be careful,” said Clarke.

