Memorial Service to Be Held for Victims of Kleen Energy Explosion 10 Years Ago

A memorial will be held Sunday to honor the six people who died in the explosion at the Kleen Energy plant in Middletown 10 years ago.

The Connecticut AFL-CIO Health & Safety Committee will hold a memorial service on Sunday at 11 a.m. at the memorial just outside the Kleen Energy plant, at 1349 River Road in Middletown.

The explosion happened just after 11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2010, killing five workers and injuring many more.

A sixth worker later died from the injuries.

Victims of Kleen Energy Explosion