Kleen Energy Explosion

Memorial Service to Be Held for Victims of Kleen Energy Explosion 10 Years Ago

Aerial view of Kleen Emergy
Douglas Healey

MIDDLETOWN, CT – FEBRUARY 7: An aerial view of the Kleen Energy Systems plant, where an explosion took place earlier today, is seen February 7, 2010 in Middletown, Connecticut. At least five were killed and several more injured after the explosion at the gas power plant which is still under construction. (Photo by Douglas Healey/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

A memorial will be held Sunday to honor the six people who died in the explosion at the Kleen Energy plant in Middletown 10 years ago.

The Connecticut AFL-CIO Health & Safety Committee will hold a memorial service on Sunday at 11 a.m. at the memorial just outside the Kleen Energy plant, at 1349 River Road in Middletown.

The explosion happened just after 11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2010, killing five workers and injuring many more.

A sixth worker later died from the injuries.

