Jennifer Dulos

Memorial Set Up to Honor Jennifer Dulos One Year After Her Disappearance

Today marks one year since New Canaan mother of five Jennifer Dulos disappeared after dropping her kids off at school.

People have been adding to a memorial in Jennifer's honor that is located right by the West Hartford Reservoir.

What to Know

  • Jennifer Dulos disappeared after dropping her children off at school on May 24, 2019. She remains missing nearly a year later.
  • Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, was charged with her murder. His then-girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, and friend, Kent Mawhinney, were charged as co-conspirators.
  • Fotis Dulos after attempting suicide at his home in January, and the charges against him were nolled. The cases against Troconis and Mawhinney continue.

Police believe Dulos was murdered by her estranged husband Fotis Dulos but her body has never been found.

Fotis maintained his innocence until his passing earlier this year. He died after attempting to take his own life. 

Fotis' then girlfriend Michelle Troconis and friend Kent Mawhinney were later charged as co-conspirators in the case. Both have plead not guilty.

NBC Connecticut's Shannon Miller sat down for a one-on-one interview with each of the lead investigators on the case.

