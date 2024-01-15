Memorial to be held for police dog killed in line of duty in Stonington

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday for a police dog who died in the line of duty in December.

K9 Broko was killed in the line of duty in Stonington on Dec. 21.

The memorial service will only be open to Connecticut State Police sworn and civilian personnel or by invitation, according to state police. They said the service is not open to the general public or media at the request of K9 Broko’s family.

K9 teams from the New England State Police Administrators Conference and from Connecticut cities and towns will attend the service.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

K9 teams from across the country who have trained with the Connecticut State Police K9 Unit have also been invited to attend.

State police said the service will be live-streamed on the Connecticut State Police Facebook page for those who would like to watch the service.

The service will be held at 10 a.m.