EAST HARTFORD

Men Accused of Opening Fire on East Hartford Home

Police said no one was hurt when three suspects fired on an occupied home Sunday.

East Hartford Police Department

From left: Benjamin Griffin, Aaron Rivera and Jacintry Holley

" data-ellipsis="false">

Three men are accused of opening fire at an occupied home in East Hartford Sunday night.

Police said the suspects drove past the home on Rolling Meadow Drive around 11:30 p.m. and fired at least 14 rounds. Officers spotted the suspect vehicle and gave pursuit, eventually stopping the car on I-91 south and taking the suspects into custody.

No one was hurt.

Local

bank robbery 41 mins ago

Windsor Locks Police Seek Bank Robbery Suspect

Bridgeport 1 hour ago

18-Year-Old Dead After Shooting in Bridgeport

Benjamin Jerome Griffin, 32, Aaron Justin Rivera, 30, and Jacintry Jhaquez Holley, 23, were each arrested and charged with criminal attempt at first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, unlawful discharge of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, convicted felon with a firearm, interfering, weapons in a motor vehicle, risk of injury. Griffin, who police said was driving, also faces reckless driving and other motor vehicle violations.

The suspects were each held on a $250,000 bond. 

This article tagged under:

EAST HARTFORDcrime
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us