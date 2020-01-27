Men Accused of Opening Fire on East Hartford Home

Three men are accused of opening fire at an occupied home in East Hartford Sunday night.

Police said the suspects drove past the home on Rolling Meadow Drive around 11:30 p.m. and fired at least 14 rounds. Officers spotted the suspect vehicle and gave pursuit, eventually stopping the car on I-91 south and taking the suspects into custody.

No one was hurt.

Benjamin Jerome Griffin, 32, Aaron Justin Rivera, 30, and Jacintry Jhaquez Holley, 23, were each arrested and charged with criminal attempt at first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, unlawful discharge of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, convicted felon with a firearm, interfering, weapons in a motor vehicle, risk of injury. Griffin, who police said was driving, also faces reckless driving and other motor vehicle violations.

The suspects were each held on a $250,000 bond.