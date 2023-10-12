Men accused of ramming police cruisers, breaking into cars in Meriden: police

Two men have been arrested after allegedly breaking into cars and hitting two Meriden police cruisers on Thursday, police said.

The police department said they received a report of two suspicious vehicles in the area of Mattabasset Drive. Police said each vehicle had multiple occupants, and they were allegedly breaking into cars in the area.

One of the suspect vehicles sped off. Officers found the other car and tried to stop it, but the driver went around a police cruiser and crashed into a large rock. The driver then tried to free the car and was eventually able to, but they then crashed into a different police cruiser head-on.

Another police cruiser pulled up behind the suspect's car to stop it from being moved after hitting the cruiser. No police officers were hurt in the accident, but both cruisers were heavily damaged during the incident, police said.

The driver and a second man in the car ran away. Police took two men into custody and later determined that they played a role in at least three car break-ins, according to authorities.

Officers said it appeared as though the suspects were trying to take the tires off another car, but were unsuccessful.

One man faces charges including assault on a public safety officer, criminal mischief, reckless driving, criminal trespass and more. The other man is being charges with interfering with an officer, criminal trespass, possession of burglary tools and more.

Both men are being held on $500,000 bonds and they are expected to appear in court on Oct. 26.