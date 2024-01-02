Men arrested after allegedly trying to enter house at gunpoint in Meriden

Two men have been arrested for allegedly trying to enter a house with a gun in Meriden last week, police said.

Authorities received a call from a resident who said two men were on their front porch, one with a handgun, and they were trying to get inside.

The caller watched the events unfold on their Ring camera, and the men allegedly fled before police arrived.

Officers searched the area and found the men walking. One man had a loaded handgun in his pocket that fell on the ground, according to police.

Both men were arrested and they provided false names to officers, authorities said. They're both being held on $500,000 bonds and face several charges including conspiracy to commit burglary, interfering with police and more.

Police said both men had warrants out for their arrest. The investigation remains ongoing.