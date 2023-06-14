Men arrested after apparent road rage incident leads to shooting in Greenwich: PD

A few men have been arrested after brake-checking allegedly resulted in a shooting on Route 15 in Greenwich Tuesday night, state police said.

Troopers said they responded to the northbound side of the Merritt Parkway for a reported assault near exit 28 at about 7 p.m.

A man reported that he was being assaulted by a group of motorcyclists and that a firearm was shown during the altercation, according to police. Responding officers found the man and another man that allegedly assaulted him, and both were detained.

Investigators determined that the men, and two others on motorcycles, were involved in a road rage incident where the driver was brake-checking them and not allowing them to pass, trooper said.

The incident escalated when one of the motorcyclists took out a gun and shot into the back of the car. After the shooting, the motorcyclists and driver pulled over to the side of the highway and got into a fight, according to police.

Two of the motorcyclists fled before police arrived. The driver and motorcyclist who fired his gun were taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The three motorcyclists were taken into custody and face different charges. The man who allegedly shot at the car faces charges including first-degree assault, breach of peace, reckless endangerment, threatening and more. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 3.