Men Arrested After Police Cars Struck at Westfield Trumbull Mall

Three men were arrested after allegedly crashing into several police cars while trying to flee the Westfield Trumbull Mall in a stolen car, according to police.

The incident happened Monday afternoon. Detectives initially located the stolen car, which they determined was from Yonkers, New York, in the mall parking lot. Trumbull police then set up surveillance on the vehicle.

Officials said one of the individuals fled in a stolen Audi while two others were taken into custody in the mall's parking lot.

The man who fled, 23-year-old Dominique Reid, drove recklessly through the mall property, eventually leaving by driving the wrong way out the entrance ramp. He then got onto the Merritt Parkway but as he merged, he turned the car and drove in the opposite direction of traffic, according to police.

Reid then got out of the car and fled on foot, but was taken into custody in a nearby residential neighborhood, authorities said.

Reid faces charges including first-degree larceny, reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit, evading motor vehicle accident, first-degree reckless endangerment, and interfering with an officer. He is being held on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 6.

The other two individuals arrested, 24-year-old Hector Delgado and 29-year-old Xavier Rondon, face conspiracy to commit larceny charges and were held on a $25,000 bond. They are both scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 6, as well.

No injuries were reported. State police assisted Trumbull police with the incident.