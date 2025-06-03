Men arrested after stabbing each other during fight in New Haven: police

Two men have been arrested after police said they stabbed each other during a fight in New Haven on Monday.

Officers responded to a stabbing at the intersection of Lloyd Street and Exchange Street around 12:20 p.m.

According to police, a 33-year-old man and a 35-year-old man, both of New Haven, were taken to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated for their injuries. Their injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Investigators said both men got into a fight with each other and stabbed one another.

Both men were charged with assault and are being held on $40,000 bond.