Men arrested after bar fight ends in gunfire in New Haven: police

Two men have been arrested for their role in a bar fight at a New Haven bar over the weekend, police said.

Police said they responded to Thompson Street in the area of Division Street for a ShotSpotter activation early in the morning on March 2.

Responding officers determined that two men were involved in an argument at a local bar with another group of people. After the argument, one of the men fired a gun at the other group, according to authorities.

The man who fired a gun was arrested on Thursday and the other man involved was arrested on Wednesday.

Police said the alleged shooter faces charges including criminal attempt at assault, unlawful discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment and more. The other man faces charges including reckless endangerment, breach of peace, inciting injury to a person or property and more. Both men are being held on $500,000 bonds.