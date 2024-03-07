new haven

Men arrested after bar fight ends in gunfire in New Haven: police

By Angela Fortuna

Two men have been arrested for their role in a bar fight at a New Haven bar over the weekend, police said.

Police said they responded to Thompson Street in the area of Division Street for a ShotSpotter activation early in the morning on March 2.

Responding officers determined that two men were involved in an argument at a local bar with another group of people. After the argument, one of the men fired a gun at the other group, according to authorities.

The man who fired a gun was arrested on Thursday and the other man involved was arrested on Wednesday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police said the alleged shooter faces charges including criminal attempt at assault, unlawful discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment and more. The other man faces charges including reckless endangerment, breach of peace, inciting injury to a person or property and more. Both men are being held on $500,000 bonds.

This article tagged under:

new havenassault
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us