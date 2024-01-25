Men arrested for allegedly assaulting bar owner and security guard in Bridgeport

Two men have been arrested for allegedly attacking a Bridgeport bar owner and security guard during an incident on Wednesday night.

Bridgeport police said they were called to Rum and Tequila Bar on State Street for a reported disturbance involving a gun at about 9:45 p.m.

Officers found a man physically restraining another person on the ground. He had a gun on him, which he later turned over to police.

Another person was also holding down another man. Both men were taken into custody.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police later learned that both men started to act up when they got to the bar. The owner and a security officer had approached the men and told them to leave, but they then got into a fight.

The bar owner told authorities that one of the men tried to take out a gun during the altercation, but he was able to throw him to the ground and take the firearm. According to authorities, the gun had 17 rounds in it.

One of the men faces charges including criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment, assault and more. He was held on a $110,000 bond. The other man was arrested for trespassing, assault and breach of peace.

"Fortunately, this incident was resolved without injuries due to the quick actions of our downstairs business stakeholders in the community and responding Bridgeport police officers," the police department said.