Men Arrested for Intercepting Police Radio to Falsely Report Fight in Brookfield

Two men have been arrested for their roles in a police radio interception that called for all officers to respond to a Brookfield store for a "large fight" that didn't happen, police said.

Brookfield Police said the emergency dispatch center received several unidentified radio transmissions over the primary police radio channel that requested all available units respond to Kohl's department store for a "large-scale fight in progress."

The incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said a similar incident happened in Danbury the day prior and dispatchers were aware of that incident.

Because of this, officers didn't respond and more radio transmissions were received as a result. Police said the person then falsely identified himself as a Danbury police officer and requested an urgent police presence.

A Brookfield officer responded to the area in an unmarked vehicle and saw two men in the store's parking lot watching the back entrance. Authorities said the officer saw one of the men with a radio antenna on their person.

Detectives made contact with the men and after investigating, they were arrested.

"False reporting of an incident, especially one of this nature, is taken very seriously. It not only puts responding police officers at risk by causing them to drive in emergency mode unnecessarily, but it also puts other motorists at risk," the police department said in a statement.

One of the men is charged with falsely reporting of an incident and impersonating a police officer. The other suspect faces charges for conspiracy to commit falsely reporting an incident and carrying a dangerous weapon, according to police.

"It needlessly pulls officers from their other duties and ability to respond to an actual emergency," police said.