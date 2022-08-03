Men Arrested for Stealing Cooking Oil From Restaurant in Ledyard

Two men were arrested after being accused of stealing cooking oil from a restaurant in the Gales Ferry section of Ledyard early Wednesday morning.

Police said they were called to Village Pizza on Route 12 for a possible burglary around 2 a.m.

Responding officers determined that two men stole the cooking oil out of a locked storage tank in the restaurant's back lot.

The men were ultimately found by Connecticut State Police on Route 12 near Cardinal Lane. They were arrested and face charges including criminal mischief and trespass, larceny, and more.

The men are being held on $25,000 bonds and appeared in court Wednesday morning.