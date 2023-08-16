Men arrested for string of robberies overnight in New Haven

Two men have been arrested for their role in a string of robberies that happened in New Haven early Wednesday morning, police said.

The police department said the robberies happened in different locations and involved two men, who were later taken into custody.

The first robbery happened at about 4 a.m. at the New Haven Inn on Pond Lily Avenue. Police said two men entered the hotel - one of them with a firearm. The men allegedly demanded the clerk open the door but they refused, and the men fled, according to authorities.

About 45 minutes later, officers responded to McDonald's on Whalley Avenue for another robbery. A register drawer with $70 inside was stolen, police said.

At about 5:40 a.m., police responded to a third robbery at Shell gas station on Willow Street. Two men wearing masks entered the store and once again, one of the suspects had a firearm. Officers said the men got away with tobacco products and lottery scratch off tickets.

The final incident happened a little after 8 a.m. at Pop Grocery on Grand Avenue. Police said two men entered the store with a firearm and stole snacks. They also demanded money from an employee who refused. The suspects then fled, according to police.

Investigators determined that the same men were involved in all four robberies and they were identified by their distinctive clothing, police said.

The suspect vehicle was found on Middletown Avenue and when officers pulled them over, the suspects threw a handgun out of the car - which was also reported stolen. Officers said the men were wearing clothing that matched the description provided to them.

A minor and a 21-year-old were arrested and they both charges including robbery and theft of a motor vehicle. The investigation remains ongoing.