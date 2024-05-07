Two men arrested for road rage incident on Route 8 in Litchfield

Two men have been arrested in connection to a road rage incident on Route 8 in Litchfield last week.

State police said they responded to Route 8 North in the area of exit 41 for a reported disturbance at noon on Friday, May 3.

Troopers said an altercation happened on the highway and a driver was pepper sprayed.

One of the drivers reported that a car was driving erratically and frequently changing lanes. He told officers that he drove next to the car with his hazard lights on and told them to slow down.

The man reported that the driver then threw water at him, and he ultimately pulled in front of the car and stopped in the left lane. He told troopers that he got out of the car and was hit in the face by the front seat passenger.

After that, the man said he pepper sprayed the passenger and continued driving, according to police.

The other driver told officers that they weren't the one driving erratically, claiming that the other driver blocked them from passing and kept braking abruptly.

He told authorities that both he and his passenger were pepper sprayed during the incident. He said he tried to hit the driver, but doesn't know if he actually did because his eyes were irritated from the pepper spray.

During their investigation, state police found a pepper spray device and it was processed as evidence.

Both drivers were taken into custody and face different charges. The first driver faces assault, breach of peace, reckless endangerment and reckless driving charges.

Police said the second driver faces breach of peace and assault charges. They were both released on bond and are scheduled to appear in court on May 17.