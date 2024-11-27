Brooklyn

Men arrested for stealing dozens of gallons of cooking oil in Brooklyn, Conn.

By Angela Fortuna

Connecticut State Police
NBC Connecticut

Two men have been arrested for stealing dozens of gallons of cooking oil from several businesses in the Brooklyn, Connecticut area.

State police said officers responded to a local business on Providence Turnpike for a reported theft Wednesday morning.

A person reported seeing men in a white van taking cooking oil from local businesses and restaurants, troopers said.

Police learned that 135 gallons of cooking oil were taken from three local businesses, without their permission.

Two men from the Bronx were arrested and face charges including larceny, criminal trespassing and possession of burglar tools. They were held on $5,000 bonds.

