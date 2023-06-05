Norwalk

Men change woman's flat tire, then steal her purse: Norwalk PD

Norwalk photos of purse snatching suspects
Norwalk Police

Two men helped a woman change a tire, but then they stole her purse, police said. Now investigators are looking for them.

The men initially came to the woman's aid and changed a flat tire at the Exxon gas station at 452 Westport Ave. in Norwalk around 3 p.m. on May 24, police said.

But then they took her purse and left in a white four-door sedan, which was possibly a Nissan, and went east on Westport Avenue, police said.

The woman told police that the two men, who appeared to be in their 20s, told her they were brothers.

Police have released photos of the two men and they are asking anyone who can identify them to call Norwalk Police Detective Kougioumtzidis at (203)854-3185 or email nkougioumtzidis@norwalkct.gov.

Norwalk photos of purse snatching suspects
Norwalk Police

You could also call the Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111 or send an anonymous Internet tip to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com or send a text.

Type "NORWALKPD" into the text field, followed by the message and send it to TIP411 (847411).

This article tagged under:

Norwalk
